Zacks: Analysts Expect TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) to Announce $1.29 EPS

Equities research analysts expect TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) to announce earnings per share of $1.29 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37. TFI International posted earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that TFI International will report full-year earnings of $4.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $6.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TFI International.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TFII shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$104.95 price target (down previously from C$137.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $104.95 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on TFI International in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TFI International from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TFI International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.86.

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $111.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.46. TFI International has a 52-week low of $39.91 and a 52-week high of $115.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. TFI International’s payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in TFI International during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TFI International during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in TFI International during the 1st quarter worth $356,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in TFI International during the 4th quarter worth $460,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in TFI International during the 1st quarter worth $703,000. 49.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TFI International (TFII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.