Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $583.76 Million

Analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) will post $583.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $586.08 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $578.50 million. Acadia Healthcare posted sales of $833.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full-year sales of $2.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Acadia Healthcare.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.88 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 26.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

ACHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.27.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $63.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.56. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $68.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,030,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 497.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 35,978 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acadia Healthcare (ACHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.