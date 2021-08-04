Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $575.16 Million

Brokerages expect that AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) will report $575.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $557.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $599.12 million. AdaptHealth reported sales of $232.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 147.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full-year sales of $2.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AdaptHealth.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.28). AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AHCO shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.95.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $96,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 28.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $21.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -42.14, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of -0.09. AdaptHealth has a 1 year low of $19.17 and a 1 year high of $41.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

