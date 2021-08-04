Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $303.13 Million

Brokerages expect that Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) will report $303.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Alkermes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $296.20 million to $312.04 million. Alkermes reported sales of $265.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALKS shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alkermes from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

In other news, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $364,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 19,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $430,441.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 236,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,221,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 493,609 shares of company stock worth $11,050,156. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,186,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,662,000 after buying an additional 18,739 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,975,000 after purchasing an additional 210,117 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at $876,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 13,642 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALKS stock opened at $27.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.65, a P/E/G ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 0.95. Alkermes has a 52-week low of $15.35 and a 52-week high of $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Alkermes

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

