Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $154.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) will post $154.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Avalara’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $153.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $154.75 million. Avalara posted sales of $116.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avalara will report full year sales of $652.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $649.90 million to $653.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $798.04 million, with estimates ranging from $776.92 million to $817.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.46.

AVLR opened at $165.65 on Wednesday. Avalara has a 12 month low of $114.22 and a 12 month high of $185.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.07. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of -220.87 and a beta of 0.71.

In related news, Director Rajeev Singh sold 5,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,004,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Zwickert sold 1,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total transaction of $259,393.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,334 shares of company stock worth $15,734,895 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 400.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,490,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,584 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Avalara by 16.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,297,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,690 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter worth about $113,092,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Avalara by 12.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,219,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,642,000 after acquiring an additional 360,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Avalara by 128.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after acquiring an additional 227,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

