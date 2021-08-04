Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to report sales of $27.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.70 million and the highest is $28.00 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp posted sales of $26.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full-year sales of $111.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $110.10 million to $112.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $133.45 million, with estimates ranging from $130.60 million to $136.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 9.52%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BMRC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

BMRC stock opened at $34.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.65 million, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.83. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $42.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,101,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,137,000 after acquiring an additional 48,832 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 6.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 577,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,601,000 after buying an additional 32,470 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after buying an additional 15,582 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 147,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.