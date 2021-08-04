Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to post $1.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.48 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions reported sales of $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full year sales of $4.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $4.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.04 billion to $5.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share.

Shares of BR opened at $174.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $126.77 and a 12 month high of $175.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 45.73%.

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,514.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total transaction of $157,563.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,522,746. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BR. Fort L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 11,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.2% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

