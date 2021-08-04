Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Will Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) will report earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Computer Programs and Systems reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Computer Programs and Systems.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 5.44%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Computer Programs and Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

Shares of CPSI stock traded up $2.58 on Wednesday, reaching $34.08. The company had a trading volume of 228 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,356. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.46. Computer Programs and Systems has a 12 month low of $24.57 and a 12 month high of $36.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.00 million, a PE ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74.

In other news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total value of $31,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 3,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $114,340.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,316 shares of company stock valued at $886,606. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 1,848.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 1,326.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

