Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Endeavor Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Endeavor Group.

EDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 33.54.

In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 26,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 29.12, for a total transaction of 780,911.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,266 shares in the company, valued at 735,745.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 70,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 29.00, for a total transaction of 2,033,045.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 68,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 1,994,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 133,652 shares of company stock valued at $3,879,509 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDR. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth about $19,922,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at about $3,655,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,716,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at about $831,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at about $507,000.

EDR traded up 0.02 on Wednesday, reaching 24.40. 3,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,070. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 27.02. Endeavor Group has a fifty-two week low of 22.02 and a fifty-two week high of 33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

