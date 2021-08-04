Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genasys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.00. Genasys reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Genasys will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Genasys.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Genasys had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 5.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genasys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

NASDAQ GNSS traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.12. 474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.52. Genasys has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $8.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNSS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genasys during the first quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Genasys by 307.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Genasys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Genasys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genasys by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genasys

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

