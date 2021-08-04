Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $164.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to announce sales of $164.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $163.54 million and the highest is $164.30 million. Manhattan Associates posted sales of $149.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full year sales of $647.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $646.01 million to $648.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $697.49 million, with estimates ranging from $693.45 million to $700.71 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The firm had revenue of $166.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MANH. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.86.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $163.80 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $83.74 and a 52-week high of $163.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.24. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.36 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MANH. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 267.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

