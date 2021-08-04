Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $838.01 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) will post sales of $838.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $831.14 million to $847.92 million. MSC Industrial Direct posted sales of $747.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full-year sales of $3.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $866.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, William Blair raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.67.

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $88.21 on Wednesday. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12 month low of $60.09 and a 12 month high of $96.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

In other news, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $996,824.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,665.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $63,957.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

