Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.95 Billion

Analysts expect Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) to post $1.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.01 billion. Packaging Co. of America reported sales of $1.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full year sales of $7.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.52 billion to $7.67 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.55 billion to $8.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Packaging Co. of America.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.20.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total value of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,644.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.6% in the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 112,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 49.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 13,161 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 266.7% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,487,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,858,000 after acquiring an additional 12,421 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PKG opened at $140.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.87. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.91.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

