Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $119.27 Million

Equities analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) will announce sales of $119.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $130.50 million and the lowest is $111.20 million. PTC Therapeutics reported sales of $118.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full year sales of $495.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $453.92 million to $530.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $742.26 million, with estimates ranging from $596.35 million to $857.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.16. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 82.87% and a negative return on equity of 105.54%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PTCT. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

In related news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 7,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $352,942.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 444,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after purchasing an additional 16,702 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 37,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 17,697 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $569,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 135,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $38.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.03. PTC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $37.12 and a 52 week high of $70.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.94.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

