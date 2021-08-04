Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Will Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) will report $0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. Tenet Healthcare posted earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full year earnings of $5.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.14 to $5.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.23 to $6.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

THC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 18th. raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

NYSE THC opened at $72.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.45. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $74.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 2.61.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $554,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $391,146.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,221,382. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 11,347 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $1,133,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $45,240,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,710,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,923,000 after buying an additional 289,820 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

