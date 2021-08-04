Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.60 Billion

Brokerages forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) will post $19.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $19.67 billion. The Procter & Gamble posted sales of $19.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will report full-year sales of $78.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $78.13 billion to $78.56 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $81.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.46 billion to $81.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Procter & Gamble.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.94.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,656,005. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,069,361 shares of company stock valued at $144,265,995 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $143.95 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $352.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

