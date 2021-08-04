Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) to Announce $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Tilly’s posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tilly’s.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $163.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.22 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.14%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TLYS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

In other news, insider Robert Simon Goodwin sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $96,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $96,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hezy Shaked sold 41,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $688,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 364,188 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,480 over the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

TLYS opened at $15.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.16 million, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.31. Tilly’s has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $16.88.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

See Also: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tilly’s (TLYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.