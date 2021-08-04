Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.30 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to announce sales of $4.30 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for WESCO International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.35 billion and the lowest is $4.23 billion. WESCO International posted sales of $2.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full-year sales of $17.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.99 billion to $17.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $17.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.58 billion to $17.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 0.87%. WESCO International’s revenue was up 105.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WCC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on WESCO International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. WESCO International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.88.

In related news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total transaction of $764,004.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,876.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Engel sold 59,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total value of $6,102,278.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,775,185.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,080 shares of company stock worth $7,704,013 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Snow Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 224,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,460,000 after purchasing an additional 61,281 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 176,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,264,000 after purchasing an additional 24,872 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 26,270.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 109,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in WESCO International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $380,000. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WCC opened at $108.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.54, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.36. WESCO International has a 12-month low of $38.81 and a 12-month high of $113.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.05.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

