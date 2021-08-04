Zacks: Brokerages Expect AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $821.06 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) will announce sales of $821.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $835.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $813.85 million. AptarGroup reported sales of $759.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full-year sales of $3.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 14.12%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATR. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AptarGroup from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.17.

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $128.63 on Wednesday. AptarGroup has a 1 year low of $110.34 and a 1 year high of $158.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 41.76%.

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total transaction of $932,537.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,313.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total value of $219,731.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,587.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,050 shares of company stock valued at $7,348,417 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 171,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,301,000 after buying an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 76,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,899,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 86,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,323,000 after buying an additional 7,784 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,238,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 13.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 122,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,357,000 after purchasing an additional 14,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

