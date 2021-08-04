Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) to Announce -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.10). Cronos Group posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 63.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.03). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cronos Group.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 610.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.39%. Cronos Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

CRON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of CRON traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,273. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.19. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.77. Cronos Group has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.36.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRON. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cronos Group by 205.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,270,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,010,000 after purchasing an additional 854,262 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 128.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after buying an additional 705,640 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 300.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 685,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after buying an additional 514,033 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 23.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,279,000 after buying an additional 230,077 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 957.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 242,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 219,800 shares during the period. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cronos Group (CRON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.