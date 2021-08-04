Zacks: Brokerages Expect CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) to Post $0.40 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) will announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CSX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. CSX posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSX will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSX. Atlantic Securities started coverage on CSX in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,150,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $2,611,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,966 shares of company stock worth $8,768,341. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 3,988.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 57,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after acquiring an additional 56,113 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in CSX by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $566,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $3,598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $32.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.55. CSX has a twelve month low of $23.26 and a twelve month high of $34.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 30.33%.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

