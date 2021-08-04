Zacks: Brokerages Expect CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) will announce ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). CVR Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.96) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full-year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CVR Energy.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a negative net margin of 4.86%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CVI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Tudor Pickering lowered CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. decreased their price objective on CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Shares of CVI opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. CVR Energy has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $27.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in CVR Energy by 155.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 65,395 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $482,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $473,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 20,666 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 117,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

