Zacks: Brokerages Expect Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $492.61 Million

Brokerages expect Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to post sales of $492.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Graco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $505.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $481.26 million. Graco reported sales of $439.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graco will report full year sales of $1.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $507.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.60.

Graco stock opened at $79.71 on Wednesday. Graco has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $79.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Graco by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 32,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 14,761 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Graco by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,151,000 after purchasing an additional 33,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Graco by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 91,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

