Zacks: Brokerages Expect MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) will report earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MediciNova’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). MediciNova reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that MediciNova will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MediciNova.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in MediciNova by 126.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 142,553 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MediciNova by 384.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 128,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 101,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MediciNova by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,387,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,107,000 after buying an additional 73,622 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MediciNova by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 701,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after buying an additional 68,294 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of MediciNova by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 62,284 shares during the period. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediciNova stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.70. 1,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,048. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.45 million, a P/E ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.43. MediciNova has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $10.81.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

