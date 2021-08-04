Zacks: Brokerages Expect MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Will Post Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Brokerages predict that MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) will announce $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the highest is $1.30. MSA Safety reported earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MSA Safety.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.05). MSA Safety had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 7.59%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MSA shares. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 price objective on shares of MSA Safety and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

NYSE:MSA opened at $161.45 on Wednesday. MSA Safety has a 1-year low of $118.42 and a 1-year high of $172.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In other MSA Safety news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total transaction of $114,284.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,642,141.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the first quarter worth $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the first quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 291.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

