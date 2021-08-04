Zacks: Brokerages Expect Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) to Announce $0.72 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.59. Premier Financial posted earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Premier Financial.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 38.97%. The firm had revenue of $74.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.30 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Premier Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFC. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 13,905 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 601,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,839,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 471,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 472,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 76,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFC opened at $26.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.40. Premier Financial has a 52 week low of $14.74 and a 52 week high of $35.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.68%.

Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, certificates of deposits, certificates of deposit account registry service, and savings accounts; and investment products. The company also provides residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, home improvement and home equity loans, and consumer loans.

