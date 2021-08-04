Zano (ZANO) Price Tops $2.32 on Major Exchanges

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for $2.32 or 0.00005829 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Zano has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. Zano has a market capitalization of $24.95 million and $320,595.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,775.93 or 0.99941264 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00032140 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.81 or 0.01167879 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.73 or 0.00341044 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.12 or 0.00404843 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00006279 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005304 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00069868 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004888 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,786,328 coins and its circulating supply is 10,756,828 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zano is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

