Zebi Token (ZEBI) Price Up 3.1% This Week

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 4th. In the last week, Zebi Token has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One Zebi Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Zebi Token has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $3,274.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00047742 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00100051 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.77 or 0.00142360 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,891.91 or 1.00038121 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $339.10 or 0.00850372 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zebi Token Coin Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,041,827,304 coins and its circulating supply is 772,983,662 coins. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia . Zebi Token’s official website is www.zebi.io

