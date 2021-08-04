Zeepin (ZPT) Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Zeepin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zeepin has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. Zeepin has a total market cap of $433,022.51 and approximately $95,993.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00047824 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00098990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00142185 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,727.07 or 1.00162345 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $337.98 or 0.00852127 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Zeepin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

