Zen Protocol Trading Up 35.7% Over Last 7 Days (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. During the last week, Zen Protocol has traded 35.7% higher against the US dollar. Zen Protocol has a market cap of $947,504.06 and approximately $19,174.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zen Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0419 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zen Protocol alerts:

Sora (XOR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $213.70 or 0.00536826 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000211 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000630 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.81 or 0.00147724 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000296 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Zen Protocol Profile

ZP is a coin. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zen Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zen Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.