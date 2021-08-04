Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $334.92 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) will announce sales of $334.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Zendesk’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $334.15 million and the highest is $337.00 million. Zendesk reported sales of $261.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a negative net margin of 18.77%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZEN shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.00.

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $127.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.72. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Zendesk has a 12-month low of $85.19 and a 12-month high of $166.60.

In related news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total transaction of $6,017,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,048.30. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 85,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,114,766.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,185 shares of company stock valued at $23,763,962. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 1,428.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

