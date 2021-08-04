Zenfuse Price Tops $0.0677 on Major Exchanges (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Zenfuse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0677 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zenfuse has a total market cap of $4.20 million and approximately $376,889.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded up 27.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00062387 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002691 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00015639 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.93 or 0.00843240 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00043566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.17 or 0.00094430 BTC.

About Zenfuse

Zenfuse is a coin. It was first traded on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,089,351 coins. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using U.S. dollars.

