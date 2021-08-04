Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,908 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $5,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $540,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 516,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,940,640.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 8,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $455,437.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,019,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,153,030.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,170 shares of company stock worth $9,845,270. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $51.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.86. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $62.79.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.27). As a group, research analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.61 EPS for the current year.

ZNTL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

