Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) by 76.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,174 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 8,415 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,293,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 53.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $1,447,679.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,423,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,911,218.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 25,045 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.90, for a total transaction of $1,174,610.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,170 shares of company stock worth $9,845,270. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

ZNTL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

Shares of ZNTL opened at $51.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.04. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $62.79.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.27). Analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

