Zero (ZER) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $34,991.00

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0926 or 0.00000233 BTC on exchanges. Zero has a market cap of $954,923.53 and approximately $34,991.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zero has traded down 15.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $118.19 or 0.00296954 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00135388 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.04 or 0.00150851 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00008348 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003699 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,315,543 coins. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

