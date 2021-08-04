Zerogoki USD (zUSD) Price Hits $0.98 on Major Exchanges

Zerogoki USD (CURRENCY:zUSD) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Over the last week, Zerogoki USD has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. Zerogoki USD has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and $200,940.00 worth of Zerogoki USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zerogoki USD coin can currently be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00002492 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zerogoki USD alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00060823 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002668 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00015402 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.23 or 0.00901520 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00043872 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00095373 BTC.

Zerogoki USD Profile

Zerogoki USD (CRYPTO:zUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2019. Zerogoki USD’s total supply is 2,142,501 coins. Zerogoki USD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD anchors its value to the price of the US Dollar. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transactions and low costs, especially for cross-border payments. “

Buying and Selling Zerogoki USD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zerogoki USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zerogoki USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zerogoki USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zerogoki USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zerogoki USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.