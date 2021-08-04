ZeroSwap (ZEE) Hits Market Cap of $9.25 Million

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. ZeroSwap has a market cap of $9.25 million and $1.53 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. One ZeroSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000455 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00062468 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00015626 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.59 or 0.00838628 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00094223 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00043016 BTC.

ZEE is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,751,060 coins. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io . ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

