Zeusshield Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 4th. Zeusshield has a market capitalization of $230,409.68 and approximately $463.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeusshield coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00060877 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002672 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00015397 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.28 or 0.00905092 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00044050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00095330 BTC.

Zeusshield Coin Profile

Zeusshield (ZSC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

