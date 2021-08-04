Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) rose 7.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $401.72 and last traded at $401.71. Approximately 218,116 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 3,146,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $374.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZM shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $431.71.

The firm has a market cap of $118.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.12, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of -1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $364.12.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.44, for a total value of $4,538,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.43, for a total transaction of $2,555,581.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,555,581. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,588 shares of company stock worth $88,383,897 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964,122 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,276 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,639 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $455,786,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,859,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,561,000 after purchasing an additional 807,267 shares during the last quarter. 42.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

