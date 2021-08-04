ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director David Randall Winn Sells 21,434 Shares

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director David Randall Winn sold 21,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $1,179,298.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ZI stock traded up $4.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.60. 20,555,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,263,056. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 263.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $63.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.44.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

ZI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.61.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 132.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,419,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506,257 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,400,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,693,000 after buying an additional 2,382,485 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $76,548,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $65,407,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,989.0% during the first quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 1,210,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

