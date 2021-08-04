ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after Wolfe Research raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $75.00. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Approximately 183,940 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 1,296,901 shares.The stock last traded at $56.95 and had previously closed at $56.50.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.61.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Jason Mironov sold 642,809 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $35,180,936.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Do Holdings (Wa), Llc sold 193,013 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $8,315,000.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,315,000.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,693,257 shares of company stock worth $424,334,197. Company insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at $9,992,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at $13,448,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at $2,329,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 38.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 202,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after purchasing an additional 56,067 shares during the period. 48.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.89, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.08.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

About ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.