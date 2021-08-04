Zoracles Hits Market Cap of $1.69 Million (ZORA)

Zoracles (CURRENCY:ZORA) traded 69.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Zoracles coin can currently be purchased for approximately $308.67 or 0.00777621 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Zoracles has traded up 71.4% against the dollar. Zoracles has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and $682,948.00 worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Zoracles

Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,463 coins. Zoracles’ official website is zoracles.com . The Reddit community for Zoracles is https://reddit.com/r/Zoracles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zoracles’ official Twitter account is @z0racles and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zoracles’ official message board is zoracles.medium.com

Zoracles Coin Trading

