ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.16

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.16 and last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 17487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised ZTE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ZTE from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised ZTE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised ZTE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get ZTE alerts:

The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0626 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. ZTE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

ZTE Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY)

ZTE Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of information and telecommunication technology products. The company has the most complete telecommunications product line, covering every vertical sector of wireless networks, core networks, access & bearer networks, services and terminals markets.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ZTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.