Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $43.00. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 79.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ZY. William Blair downgraded Zymergen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zymergen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen downgraded Zymergen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Zymergen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zymergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.20.

Shares of Zymergen stock opened at $34.83 on Wednesday. Zymergen has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.22.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($6.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($4.84). The company had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zymergen will post -4.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Zymergen in the second quarter worth $112,906,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Zymergen in the second quarter worth $2,835,000. Finally, Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zymergen in the second quarter worth $662,000.

About Zymergen

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

