Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Shares Gap Down to $34.83

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.83, but opened at $9.65. Zymergen shares last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 157,976 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently commented on ZY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair lowered shares of Zymergen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Zymergen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.22.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($6.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($4.84). The business had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Zymergen Inc. will post -4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. purchased a new position in Zymergen during the second quarter valued at $662,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Zymergen during the second quarter valued at $2,835,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Zymergen during the second quarter valued at $4,495,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Zymergen during the second quarter valued at $112,906,000.

Zymergen Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZY)

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

