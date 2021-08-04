Zymergen Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ZY)

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 8,574 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 7,228% compared to the typical daily volume of 117 call options.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZY. Citigroup downgraded Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Zymergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America downgraded Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. William Blair downgraded Zymergen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zymergen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $662,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,835,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,495,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,906,000.

Zymergen stock traded down $26.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.25. The stock had a trading volume of 21,588,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,700. Zymergen has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.24.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($6.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($4.84). The business had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zymergen will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zymergen Company Profile

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

