Zynecoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $101,841.00 (ZYN)

Zynecoin (CURRENCY:ZYN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 4th. Zynecoin has a total market cap of $8.95 million and approximately $101,841.00 worth of Zynecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zynecoin has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. One Zynecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00062889 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002705 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00015592 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $333.26 or 0.00844346 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00043673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00094436 BTC.

Zynecoin Profile

Zynecoin is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2019. Zynecoin’s total supply is 92,556,125 coins and its circulating supply is 22,138,879 coins. Zynecoin’s official Twitter account is @zynecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zynecoin is www.zynecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zynecoin is a cryptocurrency token created with the intention of providing back and support to African startups and humanitarian initiatives. The Zynecoin token will also split mining commissions so that a healthy portion of them will be used to contribute directly to African state treasury funds. “

