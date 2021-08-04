Zynex, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Zynex in a research report issued on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zynex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ZYXI. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of Zynex in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Zynex from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.60.

NASDAQ:ZYXI opened at $14.92 on Monday. Zynex has a 1-year low of $12.53 and a 1-year high of $22.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.73. The company has a market capitalization of $519.92 million, a PE ratio of 99.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Zynex had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.23 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZYXI. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Zynex by 5,705.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Zynex by 126.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zynex by 202.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Zynex by 24.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Zynex by 18.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. 31.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $48,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,405.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $113,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,050.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

