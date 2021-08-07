$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 7th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) will report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.10. First Majestic Silver reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 190%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Majestic Silver.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $100.52 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AG shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $23.50) on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Majestic Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $13.08. 3,121,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,533,248. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.32 and a beta of 0.98. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of $9.33 and a twelve month high of $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.0045 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AG. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,951 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Majestic Silver (AG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG)

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.