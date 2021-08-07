$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) will report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.10. First Majestic Silver reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 190%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Majestic Silver.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $100.52 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AG shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $23.50) on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Majestic Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $13.08. 3,121,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,533,248. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.32 and a beta of 0.98. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of $9.33 and a twelve month high of $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.0045 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AG. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,951 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

