-$0.62 EPS Expected for Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) will report earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.79) and the highest is ($0.55). Aerie Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.65) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.84) to ($2.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($0.79). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 337.04% and a negative net margin of 205.13%.

AERI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $15.65 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.07.

NASDAQ AERI traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.22. 246,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,663. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78. The company has a market capitalization of $713.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

